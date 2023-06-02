CycleMAYnia wraps up with ride along new Las Positas Multi-use Path

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – CycleMAYnia ended with a five stop bike ride on the new Los Positas Multi-use Path this week and for one Santa Barbara resident, it was a birthday celebration to remember.

The ride was attended by over 50 people including local Mayors such as Mayor Osborne of Lompoc and Mayor King of Buellton, and of course Mayor Rowse of Santa Barbara who was joined by Elizabeth Wright, a local Santa Barbaran celebrating her 95th birthday.

You can check out a photo collage of the event, including Elizabeth Wright alongside Mayor Rowse in an accessible ride trishaw here.

Jessica Grant, supervising transportation planner with the City of Santa Barbara said, “With the help of Cycling without Age, participants with visual impairments and adaptive riders all got to experience the joys of being out on a bike or trishaw.”

For more information about the new Multi-use path visit here.

The ride was organized by the City of Santa Barbara, County of Santa Barbara, MOVE, Cycling Without Age Santa Barbara, and BCycle with support from the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.