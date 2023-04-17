Santa Barbara Police and SWAT respond to disturbance incident on Cambria Way, one arrest

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Police officers, SWAT and crisis negotiations teams responded to an active disturbance incident in the 800 block of Cambria Way on Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

As of 2:30 p.m., SBPD said officers have taken one person into custody and the situation has been resolved, though he noted law enforcement may be present for a while following.

"Please avoid this area until this incident has been resolved," wrote the department in a Facebook post. "There is no threat to the public at this time and this is an isolated incident."

Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale of SBPD said the station received a call shortly after 12:15 p.m. Monday of a disturbance happening in the area.

At 1:30 p.m., Ragsdale said they were trying to make contact with one of the subjects involved in the disturbance at this time.

Ragsdale also noted that for residents who live in this area and are currently at home, he asked they stay inside until this is resolved.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.