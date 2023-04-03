San Marcos High School lockdown lifted following swatting incident

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The lockdown at San Marcos High School has been lifted according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's searched the school determining it safe from a hoax call of an active shooter around 11:23 a.m. Parents should check in at the school's attendance office as police presence remains on-site.

School has been searched and is SAFE. Lockdown lifted. Parents should check in at the attendance office. https://t.co/RK9R7YG1HU — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) April 3, 2023

The campus was under lockdown as Santa Barbara Sheriff's investigated a potential active shooter in the area Monday.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of an active shooter at 10:26 a.m. and arrived on scene within minutes.

Officials say deputies conducted a room-by-room search of the campus and found no shooter or injured parties. Santa Barbara Sheriff's determined the incident was a case of "swatting" and is actively working to identify the individual responsible for the call.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's remind the public that swatting calls are illegal and place the community in unnecessary danger.