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Morning News Guest Segments

Ms. Ventura County Hopes to Bring Home the Title of Miss California

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Published 5:20 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - (KEYT) The Miss California competition kicks off this week and Ventura County's Hayley Hunt will be representing the 805 in her final year of competing.

Hunt now in her late 20s has been competing since she was in her teens in the Miss America organization.

In 2015, she was crowned Miss Ventura County’s Outstanding Teen.

Hayley Hunt joined your Morning News to talk about the competition and how she is preparing in her final year of competing.

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Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

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