Montecito home damaged by falling Pine Tree

MONTECITO, Calif. - Strong winds during Tuesday's storm brought down a massive tree on a home along the 100 block of Pomar Lane, near San Leandro Lane.

More than a dozen firefighters with the Montecito Fire Department responded within minutes. The two story, Spanish-style home was under construction at the time.

Two parked cars and a garden wall took the brunt of the damage, along with other areas.

"There was a family in the living room when this tree fell on the home," said Christina Favuzzi, Montecito Fire Spokeswoman. "The tree really was a close call. It fell just on the other side so there is some branches down and impacts to the roof."

Favuzzi said this was one of several trees that came down in Montecito, along with a number of power lines.

Montecito firefighters worked for hours with a chainsaw, shoring up the tree in sections as they went. The big challenge was taking some of the weight off the tiled roof.

Favuzzi added that the Montecito Fire Department upped staffing ahead of this latest storm.