City of Santa Barbara’s Housing Authority hosts monthly Healthy Food Pantry event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara hosted its monthly Healthy Food Pantry event on Mar. 15 at the Presidio Springs Community Room.

Every third Wednesday of the month, the HACSB, in collaboration with 2nd Story Associates and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, provide local community members with a bag of fresh produce and nonperishables.

Around 145 bags of food are distributed at each event.

"Food insecurity is still prevalent in our community and it is a fundamental need in Santa Barbara. The Housing Authority’s monthly food distribution aims to fill that necessity and continue to provide this important resource to those experiencing a hardship,” said Leticia Zuniga, HACSB Resident Programs Specialist.

For more information about Healthy Food Pantry events, contact Leticia Zuñiga at 805-897-1059.