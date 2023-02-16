Last two coastline oil piers removed at Haskell’s Beach in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif.– The last two oil piers and caissons at Haskell's Beach in Goleta have been removed restoring a clean accessible coastline and eliminating the threat to public safety and the environment.

The shoreline is now clear when it was once marked by 13 piers and multiple oil processing facilities.

“Removal of the last two oil piers in the state is a defining moment for the region and for California,” said Lieutenant Governor and State Lands Commission Chair Eleni Kounalakis. “Their removal moves us one step closer to a future free of fossil fuels and restores access to a beautiful coastline for the community of Goleta.”

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte remarked on the major milestone.

“This is a significant accomplishment. Indeed, old oil and gas infrastructure, piers, and wells are leaving our coastal waters for good. The State Lands Commission partnership with the City of Goleta was key to this restoration effort. Our community and the environment are safer because of these decommissioning efforts and for this, we can be proud.”

The decommissioning of several offshore oil and gas facilities in the Santa Barbara Channel are underway.