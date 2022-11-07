ShelterBox raises $200k during virtual fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - ShelterBox staff organized its third annual "Evening to Experience ShelterBox" event on Thursday, November 3 in an effort to restock its warehouse supplies.

Group of men in Sindh region of Pakistan last month, raising a ShelterBox tent (Courtesy: ShelterBox USA)

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who attended our event,” said Kerri Murray, President of ShelterBox USA. “Whether it is through spreading the word about ShelterBox, volunteering their time, or donating, these amazing supporters allow us to reach more families around the world who have lost everything in an instant."

Jeremy Jacobs, Communications Director for ShelterBox USA, confirmed via email that the virtual event raised more than $200,000.

Much of the global disaster relief organization's supplies were relegated to the team's response to natural disasters, including catastrophic flooding in Pakistan, the historic drought in Eastern Africa and, the war in Ukraine.

Makiya collecting aid items at Somali distribution site (Courtesy: ShelterBox USA)

ShelterBox was founded in 2000. The organization's initial response to help those in need started with its "iconic green box" which has evolved to include an extensive aid kit, tents, solar lights, cooking gear and water filters, among other supplies.

