Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new bakery will open up shop in Goleta next year.

News Channel producer, Kiani Hildebrandt, visited Kin Bakeshop's last pop-up to learn more about the bakery's journey. Owner and baker, Tommy Chang, said he spent the past two years setting up the pop-up shops in Santa Barbara; he named it Kin because he wants to build a community that feels like a family.

"The word kin, why we chose that name is because of the customers, because that's what they mean to me and to the rest of the team," said Chang.

Kin features brioche donuts with flavors ranging from tiramisu, coconut, mango, Ube and creme brulee. Chang said his inspiration came from spending his childhood in both Korea and Santa Barbara.

"And coming back and wanting to share kind of what I learned and what I am learning. Black sesame latte is a direct kind of product from that."

Since mid-pandemic, customers lined up every Saturday for these specialty and delicious donuts, some arriving two hours before the doors open at 10:00 a.m.

"There wasn't a lot of like the Asian influences and Asian food nearby, especially Asian dessert," said Chang. "So, learning about kin and learning about more felt really endearing to me."

A few customers even began volunteering and working for kin.

Kin also features traditional drinks like Vietnamese iced coffee and the Einspanner, a trendy drink in Korea.

Chang is now asking the Santa Barbara community for help. Kin Bakeshop is transitioning from a pop-up to a location of their own across from San Marcos High School at the site of the former Payless Shoe Store.

Chang and his team are trying to raise $50,000 on Kickstarter.

"It goes back to community. I would rather work with people within the community so that when we open it just feels like we did it together," said Chang.

Within two days of asking for help, the Kin community has donated $20,000.