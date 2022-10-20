Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 12:56 pm

Application for ‘SOMOfunk’ Proposed Mixed Use Development submitted to the city

SOMO SB, LLC

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The term "environmental developer" sounds like an oxymoron. But, according to Neil Dipaola, that's exactly what he is.

DiPaola is half of the force behind the proposed 'SOMOfunk' project.

Critics argue that the full block development will take the "funk" out of the Funk Zone.

"This is not El Pueblo Viejo. It's not got the Spanish charm that we appreciate in Santa Barbara," Dipaola said. "This is warehouse space and it's ripe for thoughtful redevelopment."

Dipaola said he and Robert Forouzandeh, who is part owner and serving as general counsel, are the right men for the job.

