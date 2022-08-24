Ukraine Independence Day and six month anniversary of invasion weighs on local supporters

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – It is difficult for Katie Teall to believe it's been six months since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

On the same day that Ukraine should be celebrating its Independence Day, the Santa Barbara Chef, caterer and former owner of Montecito Confections is encouraging people to help in any way they can, as she did earlier this year.

In March, Teall flew to Poland along the border of Ukraine to help World Central Kitchen feed thousands of refugees.

"We were putting out about 8,000 meals a day out of one kitchen, there were kitchens all along the border of Ukraine, but that was the main Central Kitchen in a town called Przemysl," she said.

During one poignant moment, a musician played Pete Seeger's "Where Have All The Flowers Gone" outside the cooking tents.

She is part of #chefsforukraine and hopes to keep volunteering for World Central Kitchen.

"We were just in there with our sleeves rolled up, chopping, prepping the kitchen and boxing up things loading them up, and taking them to all these people that were displaced. It really affected me when I came home, still to this day I think about those people," said Teall.

When she returned, she started planning a June fundraiser at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum called Fisherman for Ukraine. The money raised went to WCK's ongoing efforts.

"There is just no end in sight it is heartbreaking, so all we can do is keep going and I just hope there isn't any kind of war-weary, people get war-weary they kind of forget and that is going to be the main problem."

Teall is one of many locals showing they care.

Tom Moyer posted Ukraine Flags along State and Los Positas and Hollister and Storke and Hollister as a daily reminder of the war.

Many people including Dr. Bob Doge in Ventura are concerned about the shelling that appears to be targeting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility. Dodge and others worry that it could be catastrophic without intervention.

Janet Reineck of World Dance for Humanity in Santa Barbara has also raised funds and awareness about the conflict and the people fleeing the invasion.

The nonprofit's website said it has raised nearly $200,000 that has helped 20,000 refugees.

Your News Channel will have more on the efforts to help Ukraine on this bittersweet anniversary tonight on the news.