Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 11:20 am

Goleta City Council passed safe firearm storage ordinance

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance requiring the safe storage of firearms at a time when gun violence and accidental shootings have been on the rise nationwide.

The ordinance requires gun owners to store their weapons in a locked container or disable them with a trigger lock.

"We're simply doing what has been done in places like Boston, going back to the founding of our republic, which is ensuring that while we maintain the right to bear arms, we can take action locally to ensure that we properly and safely store arms," said Councilman James Kyriaco, who brought the ordinance to the council.

Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

