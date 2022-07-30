Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 5:41 pm

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s asymptomatic

New Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse wants a clean, secure and well lit city.
John Palminteri
New Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse wants a clean, secure and well lit city.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Mayor, Randy Rowse, said that he tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an at-home test on Friday afternoon.

The mayor told News Channel 3-12 that he is asymptomatic and has begun a course of Paxlovid.

Rowse said he was negative on Wednesday, the last time he tested.

After testing positive Friday, Rowse said that he will isolate this weekend and check back in with his doctor on Monday.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
COVID-19
KEYT
mayor
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content