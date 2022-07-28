Police, SWAT surround east-side Santa Barbara neighborhood

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Neighbors along the 100 block of Alisos Street heard calls for people to "come outside" as Santa Barbara Police and SWAT team surrounded a home.

The police activity started early Thursday morning as officers arrived near Alisos Street and Cacique Street. Police have not released why they were there or what authorities were looking for. By 7 a.m. the scene was much calmer and the SWAT team was clearing the scene.

Several people were brought out of residences along Alisos Street and questioned by officers. At least one person was seen in handcuffs.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.