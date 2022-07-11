Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 4:34 pm

Authorities release name of semi-truck driver killed in accident in Gaviota

KEYT

GAVIOTA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died when his semi-truck collided with a tree on Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast last week.

Jesus Tamayo, 41 of Compton, was killed when he veered off of northbound Highway 101 at Winchester Canyon Road and crashed his semi-truck into a tree in the early hours of July 7. He was ejected from his car and was declared dead at the scene.

The crash caused an hours-long full closure of the highway.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content