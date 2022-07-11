Authorities release name of semi-truck driver killed in accident in Gaviota

GAVIOTA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died when his semi-truck collided with a tree on Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast last week.

Jesus Tamayo, 41 of Compton, was killed when he veered off of northbound Highway 101 at Winchester Canyon Road and crashed his semi-truck into a tree in the early hours of July 7. He was ejected from his car and was declared dead at the scene.

The crash caused an hours-long full closure of the highway.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.