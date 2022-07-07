UPDATE: One northbound 101 lane set to reopen after semi truck driver killed in crash with tree

UPDATE 8:40 A.M. - The California Highway Patrol is preparing to open one lane of Highway 101 after a deadly single-vehicle accident Thursday morning.

The reopening of one lane going northbound comes after several hours of a full closure when a semi truck hit a large tree. The driver died at the scene. Tow trucks have been brought in to remove the trailer. And Caltrans tree trimmers will have to remove parts of the tree in the center divider.

One southbound lane has also been closed off and on due to the need for traffic to be diverted.

There is no estimate for when both northbound lanes will reopen. Traffic in the area of the crash site remains slow.

UPDATE 7:45 A.M. - Highway 101 northbound remains closed after a fatal accident involving a semi truck hitting a large eucalyptus tree. CHP has closed the lanes near Gaviota and have not timetable for reopening. The vehicle's cab was sheared off and several yards down the road from the trailer and front wheels of the cab. The driver was killed at the scene.

GAVIOTA, Calif. - Highway 101 is closed northbound due to an accident at Mariposa Reina. The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality crash involving a semi truck near Gaviota. CHP says the semi hit a tree.

Santa Barbara County Fire says the driver of the semi was killed and was the only person in the vehicle.

The closure of Highway 101 northbound has been rolled all the way back to Winchester Canyon in Goleta. One lane southbound is also closed.

The accident happened on the northbound side of Highway 101 around 4:52 a.m. Debris from the crash is scattered across lanes, according to the CHP.