Santa Barbara City Council declares Stage Two Water Shortage Alert

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara City Council members unanimously voted to declare a Stage Two Water Shortage Alert, but they are not setting a conservation percentage goal to go with it just yet.

Water Conservation Analyst Madeline Wood said the community has already cut back 25 percent and is on track to have enough water to meet its goals for the next two years.

Santa Barbara also gets 35 percent of its water from its once controversial desalination plant that may be expanded within its footprint down the road.

Recycled water also accounts for 10 percent of the city's water usage.

The city has been trying to explain those percentages to state legislators in the wake of Governor Gavin Newsom's request to reduce by 15 percent voluntarily.

To explain some of these water issues the city council also unanimously voted to authorize the Public Works Director to spend $200,000 dollars over five years to hire Katz & Associates to do the messaging and public outreach.

Katz was hired during the last drought to communicate conservation tips as well.

"The city is committed to making sure that we reach a sustainable level of water use through cooperation with out community, " said Councilmember Mike Jordan, "So the money we're spending involves using a public relations firm to message that to our community in hopes that we can scoot us along to a little better water conservation with being punitive."

The city also voted to adopt a resolution to appropriate Water Operating Fund reserves for the water conservation rebate program.

When residents use less water the city makes less money but plans to entice residents with conservation related rebates anyway while the drought continues to be a statewide issue.

Santa Barbara's Water Supply Analyst Dakota Corey said the city uses 10,000 acre feet per fiscal year and also sells an additional 1,430 acre feet to Montecito. The city has a contract to keep doing that.

An acre feet is the equivalent of about 326,000 gallons. To put that into a visual perspective it's enough water to cover the Santa Barbara City College football field with a foot of water.

Cooperative is essential.

Jordan, who spent four years as a city water commissioner, said he learned today that people who use garden hoses to water their property actually do better than sprinklers because the user can target the areas that need water the most.

Wood suggested people continue to conserve by using common sense methods. She said they should not water their yards in the heat of the day.

More tips will follow as the community is asked to voluntary continue to conserve.

The message is to think of it as "One Water" to be shared.

Councilmembers also asked staff about water that would be used by new housing and hotels.

Water analysts said due to modern water efficient fixtures, new developments will be more efficient and not deplete the water supply by more than one percent.

Your NewsChannel will have more about the water votes tonight on the news.