Central Coast communities celebrate Juneteenth holiday

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Sunday is Juneteenth and different events along the central coast are coming together for the weekend. Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the freedom of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

In Santa Barbara, an annual block party will be taking place Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. at Shalhoob's Funk Zone Patio, said the local Juneteenth organizers.

The NAACP and Collective Cultures Creating Change in Lompoc will be hosting a celebration to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people and the end of slavery in the U.S., on Saturday.

According to the event coordinators, the celebration begins at 11 a.m. at Ryon Park, 800 W. Ocean, and ends at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

In San Luis Obispo, the NAACP SLO County Branch will host its 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair as a two-day celebration starting Saturday.

Organizers mentioned that the first day starts at 11 a.m and goes until 5 p.m at the Mission Plaza. On day two, it will start at 3 p.m. and go until 6 p.m.

Events will consist of live music, food vendors, keynote speakers, and more.