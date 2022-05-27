New COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Barbara Main Jail, 13 inmates test positive, visitation suspended

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Staff reported a new COVID-19 outbreak in the Main Jail with 13 inmates testing positive, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Visitation has been suspended due to this outbreak.

The sheriff's office said that 12 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and one tested positive on Friday – none of these inmates require hopsitalization.

"As we identify COVID-19 positive inmates, they are moved into an area of the facility that has negative pressure cells," said the sheriff's office. "The remainder are placed together in small groups (cohorts) and isolated from other inmates and monitored by Wellpath for symptoms."

In addition, the sheriff's office said that it is "coordinating with the Santa Barbara Court and the Public Defender’s Office to adjust court appearances to minimize the spread of the virus through the movement of inmates."