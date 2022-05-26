Moms Demand Action calls gun violence national health crisis in wake of Texas mass shooting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Moms Demand Action, a national advocacy group fighting to keep people safe from gun violence, calls gun violence a national health crisis in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Texas that left 19 students and two adults dead.

"Gun violence is the leading cause of death in children and teens in America, this is a health crisis," said the leader of the Santa Barbara Chapter of Moms Demand Action, Kendall Pata. "Kids are not dying from drowning, they're not dying from car accidents like they're dying from gun violence. We have to look at this as a national health crisis."

Pata spoke with News Channel 3-12 on Thursday morning to talk about gun control and what people locally can do to help.

To join the local Moms Demand Action Chapter, text JOIN to 64433.

Moms Demand Action is also hosting a press conference at the Santa Barbara County Administration Office in downtown Santa Barbara on May 31 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information about Moms Demand Action.