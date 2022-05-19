Santa Barbara County to offer COVID-19 test-to-treat sites

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The California Department of Public Health is upgrading coronavirus testing states across the state to "test-to-treat" sites, and now Santa Barbara County residents can get COVID-19 tests and treatment all in one place.

"Test to Treat sites allow individuals to get tested, be seen by a provider, and receive a prescription for "We are working to ensure that Californians who have symptoms of COVID-19 have access to rapid testing and immediate treatment, regardless of insurance coverage," said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón.

"Our goal is to help Californians recover if they get COVID-19 and ensure high-risk patients have access to treatments that can keep them out of the hospital."

With the test-to-treat sites, residents can get tested for the virus, and if they are positive, they can ask the on-site health care provider if they are eligible for a prescription COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment. If they are eligible, there are on-site or affiliated pharmacists to fill the prescription.

Santa Barbara County has one test-to-treat site in Santa Maria and one in Santa Barbara.

Click here for more details on site location and how test-to-treat works.

San Luis Obispo County launched test-to-treat sites in April. Click here for more information about the sites in San Luis Obispo County.