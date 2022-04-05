COVID-19 test-to-treat COVID-19 sites launch in San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County residents will now be able to take a COVID-19 rapid test, receive a medical consultation, and get a prescription treatment for anti-viral pills all at once at one of the county's seven new test-to-treat COVID-19 sites.
Test-to-treat was developed in order to address the need for quick treatment for those who face high risk for severe COVID-19, particularly the elderly population or those who have pre-existing health conditions, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department said.
The current participating locations include:
- Cambria Drug & Gift (805-927-7283)
- Med-Stop Urgent Care in San Luis Obispo (805-549-8880)
- BestCare Pharmacy in Arroyo Grande (805-481-5050)
- Community Health Centers of the Central Coast (CHC) sites:
- CHC Arroyo Grande Walk-In Immediate Care
- CHC Cambria
- CHC Los Robles Immediate Care, in Paso Robles
- CHC Templeton Immediate Care
The Public Health Department said that hours vary by location, and sites general charge a fee for testing and medical consultation. However, the medication itself is free of charge.
COVID-19 treatment is also available at other pharmacies and clinics in SLO County, by prescription or physician referral. Click here for a list of other locations.
