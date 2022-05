SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – "The Surfer and the Sage" local authors just wanted to make a difference in peoples' lives, so they wrote a book using surfing as a metaphor for life's challenges.

Shaun Tomson, one of the greatest surfers of all time, and Pulitzer-winning author Noah Benshea teamed up for the book, which launches July 7.

The duo stopped by Your News Channel to talk about their new book.

Click here to purchase the book.