Bryan Titus Trio preview weekend performance at Santa Barbara Zoo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Local acoustic-based trio, the Bryan Titus Trio, will be playing at the Roar and Pour event at the Santa Barbara Zoo on Saturday.

Roar and Pour is a wine tasting event at the zoo where the animals stay out late so that guests can sip and stroll. The event takes place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and each ticket includes unlimited food and wine tastings.

Lead singer Bryan Titus, bassist Jeff Kranzler, and Cajon and vocalist Dustin Janson of the Bryan Titus Trio will be performing while guests cruise around the zoo.

The trio describes their music sound as a blend between Americana, bluegrass, and country.

The trio joined News Channel 11 Thursday morning to perform their new song "Long Road Home," which was inspired by moving on from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for tickets to the event.

