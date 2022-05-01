Commercial fishermen prepare for World Central Kitchen benefit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Fishermen for Ukraine are preparing to share their catch to help refugees.

They are inviting people to help them support World Central Kitchen as it continues to prepare meals for Ukrainian refugees.

Their event will be held at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

The special evening will include dinner prepared by Chef Katie Teall and a live auction hosted by John Palminteri.

For ticket information visit cfsb.info