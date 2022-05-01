Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 12:21 am

Commercial fishermen prepare for World Central Kitchen benefit

Fisherman for Ukraine prepare for fundraiser at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Fishermen for Ukraine are preparing to share their catch to help refugees.

They are inviting people to help them support World Central Kitchen as it continues to prepare meals for Ukrainian refugees.

Their event will be held at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

The special evening will include dinner prepared by Chef Katie Teall and a live auction hosted by John Palminteri.

For ticket information visit cfsb.info

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content