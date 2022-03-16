Silo 118 comes alive tonight with Larry Vigon’s ginormous” projected paintings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Silo 118 on Gray Street in the Funk Zone is hosting the debut of Larry Vigon, a highly talented, international artist, who recently moved to Santa Barbara from Europe.

Wednesday's opening is Vigon's first solo show in Santa Barbara, titled "SERIOUS PLAY."

Larry Vigon (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Silo 118's tall exterior wall will be illuminated for several hours Wednesday night with Vigon's work, right after sunset. Organizers said the image will be visible for miles.

"What's fun for me is when I start one of these pieces, I actually don't know what I'm looking for. I'm as surprised as anyone else when I see the finished piece."

Some of Vigon's art incorporate recycled elements, tossed aside over time, then cut, painted and combined into a finished piece.

The highly accomplished artist and commercial artist recently published a book of his life's work. It is split into two, with one half featuring his personal artwork while the other half highlights his commercial work and collaborations. Examples show album covers for top artists, including Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Eric Clapton and Chicago.

Bonnie Rubenstein, Silo 118 Owner and Gallerist is excited equally excited about the solo show as she is about the exterior display, come nightfall.

"We're projecting 32 of Larry's pieces onto this wall. They are ginormous and beautiful and surprising and I hope everyone comes by to see them!"

Vigon's show runs through the end of April.