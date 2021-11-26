Paseo Nuevo holiday season experiences kickoff Friday

SANTA BARBARA. Calif. - The holiday season officially kicked off today with Black Friday being the focal point.

With flowing shoppers across Santa Barbara, Paseo Nuevo has its schedule of events for the holiday celebrations.

The traditions are returning which include snow, Santa, and shopping.

There is more to experience this year, though, with Santa Barbara's "Best in Snow" experience twice each night from Nov. 26 - Dec. 31.

Dec. 2 includes Silent Night, a silent disco dance party from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Starting on Black Friday is also the return of Santa at Center Court.

And for those on social media, there is the 12 days of giveaways, where @ShopPaseoNuevo has daily prizes from Paseo Nuevo restaurants and shops.

For all information on the experiences, click here.