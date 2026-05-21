Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco Outlines Priorities in 2026 Governor’s Race



SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—In an interview with your News Channel, the Riverside County sheriff discussed several of the state’s most pressing issues — including public safety, housing affordability, immigration policy, and wildfire preparedness.

“This is my state,” Bianco said. “This is where I came and I achieved everything. And now it's no longer here because of bad policy.”

Bianco said his campaign priorities would focus on reducing the cost of living, cutting regulations, and increasing public safety simultaneously.

“We have to lower the cost of living,” he said. “We have to reduce our taxes and business regulations, and we have to make us safe.”

Known for his tough-on-crime approach as sheriff, Bianco said public safety would remain central to his campaign platform.

“That is the absolute paramount requirement for a civilized society,” Bianco said. “And I am going to make crime a crime again in California.”

Bianco also pointed to California’s high gas prices as a major factor driving up living expenses across the state.

“The number one driver of the cost of living is the cost of gas,” he said. “Because everything revolves around transportation.”

Housing affordability also emerged as a major topic during the interview, particularly along California’s Central Coast, where rising home prices and limited housing inventory continue to challenge residents.

When asked what he believes is fueling the housing crisis, Bianco blamed state leadership and regulatory agencies.

“It’s the people we have put in office 100%,” Bianco said. “We are going to remove the regulatory environment that they put in place. It is the Coastal Commission, it is CEQA, it is CARB.”

Bianco also criticized environmental advocacy groups, claiming they have contributed to housing and infrastructure challenges throughout the state.

Wildfire prevention and forest management were also part of the discussion, especially as Central Coast communities continue to face wildfire risks during dry conditions.

Bianco argued that forest overgrowth and restrictions on logging have contributed to larger and more destructive wildfires.

“It’s not global warming,” Bianco said. “It’s bigger and more intense fires because environmental activism absolutely prevents fire departments from cleaning defensible space.”

On immigration, Bianco said he would seek to end California’s sanctuary state policies and expand cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

“We are going to allow the complete cooperation with sheriffs and the federal government,” he said. “So when those criminals end up in jail, they get deported by the federal government.”

Despite California’s Democratic voter registration advantage, Bianco said he believes voters are increasingly frustrated with the direction of the state and are looking for change in Sacramento.

“I can't be bought. I can't be bribed, I can't be intimidated,” Bianco said. “My entire mission has been to serve other people. And that is all I'm going to do in Sacramento.”