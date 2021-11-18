Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre unveils $2 million Plaza Granada walkway project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Granada Theatre unveiled its new Plaza Granada project, complete with a public art mural.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning.

The new plaza provides a walkway to State Street for theater-goers and other members of the community.

The project took the former parking lot behind the theatre and the existing walkway and turned it into a safer and more accessible area.

"It really opens up the Arts District to State Street and just beautifies the whole area, and so we're really thrilled to have it finally done," said Palmer Jackson Jr., Executive Chairman of the Granada Theatre.

A new performing arts-themed mural was also installed along the walkway. Santa Barbara muralists Tracy Lee Stum and Sayak Mitra were chosen for the project.

Granada Theatre board members and others raised some $2 million for the project, which was several years in the making.

The board says the project was the vision of the late Michael Towbes.

"This really probably is the last project that bears Michael Towbe's direct fingerprint and it's really an honor to have been a part of the creation of this great place," said Robert Skinner, CEO of the Towbes Group.

The area also has improved lighting and pavement upgrades, as well as better parking and drop-off facilities.