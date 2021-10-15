Councilmember Gutierrez attends christening of the USS Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City Councilman Oscar Gutierrez is in Mobile, Alabama this weekend for the christening of the US Navy's news ship the USS Santa Barbara. He serves as the city's Mayor Pro-tempore.

It is the third ship named in honor of the city of Santa Barbara.

Mayor Cathy Murrilo was unable to attend.

Gutierrez spoke before leaving for the ceremony saying he was honored to represent the city and will be speaking at the ceremony on behalf of Santa Barbara. He plans to make connections with the crew and Navy leadership in anticipation of the Littoral Combat Ship coming to local waters in 2022.

Gutierrez says Santa Barbara has a rich history with the Navy and recalled the attacks on the U.S. mainland on the Santa Barbara/Goleta coast during World War II and the efforts of the Navy to protect our waters.

The ceremony for the USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), will take place Saturday.

According to the Navy, The Honorable Meredith Berger, performing the duties of Under Secretary of the Navy, will deliver the keynote address at the ceremony. Remarks will also be provided by Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare; the Honorable Oscar Gutierrez, Mayor Pro Tempore for the city of Santa Barbara, California.; and Mr. Rusty Murdaugh, President of Austal, USA. Lolita Zinke, wife of former Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke and the ship’s sponsor, will participate in a time-honored Navy tradition to christen the ship by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow.

For more specifics about the vessel go to : USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32)