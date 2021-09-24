Military takes Santa Barbara-based Life Cube to new level

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara-based company known for its "rugged, inflatable, mobile" shelter structures for more than two decades is getting renewed attention from the U.S. military.

Inflatable Life Cube shelter structure (Life Cube, Inc.)

"We offer a different type of shelter," said Michael Conner, Founder of Life Cube. "We're an airdrop shelter so we can go to any remote area in the world and we bring provisions, power, and shelter all in the same box."

Conner started as an industrious entrepreneur after realizing the devastating scope of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

"Life Cube started out with the Red Cross here in Santa Barbara and tried to build around their needs which was instant disaster relief. And then we morphed into military, being more rugged, more airdrop, more long-range type of shelters."

Life Cube's latest shelter structure is designed with rigid, insulated walls. It is known as Ice Cube. Conner just finalized a third contract with the U.S. Army and is currently working with the U.S. Navy.

Life Cube's newly designed Ice Cube with rigid walls (Life Cube, Inc.)

"This unit has electrical solar, hot water solar, radiant heat so it is completely off grid."

NewsChannel 3-12 talked to Conner during a special tech Open House Thursday at the Port of Hueneme. The Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) event conducted by the Naval Research and Development Establishment showcased the latest in technical innovation.

Conner also pointed out the timing of the company's latest design rollout and what makes it crucial during the COVID pandemic.

We'll have more on the progression of Life Cube's products tonight starting at 5:00.