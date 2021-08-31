Pristine parcel above Summerland sold; farming wins over development

Santa Barbara - South County

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - It appears a second pristine parcel in Santa Barbara County has been saved from potential development, in as many months.

The latest site encompasses nearly seven acres above the town of Summerland.

All parties involved have confirmed the news to NewsChannel 3; final details are pending and in the works.

Environmental Attorney, Marc Chytilo, said the Santa Barbara Agriculture & Farm Education Foundation (SBAFE) has successfully offered a bid to purchase the open land off Whitney Avenue and Temple Street.

The land is owned by the Carpinteria Unified School District.

Diana Rigby, Superintendent of the Carpinteria Unified School District (CUSD), confirmed that the CUSD Board voted last week to accept the cash offer. Rigby said the agreed upon price tag was $2.25 million, well above the original listing price of $1.325 million. Escrow is slated to close in November.

Wet/dry farm off Whitney Avenue in Summerland (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Leslie Person Ryan, who is President of SBAFE, has leased the land from the District for more than a year. She said the goal is to build out the farm, which is both wet and dry, and continue helping feed those in need.

She insists that that Summerland is a certified "food desert" -- especially in times of disaster.

Both Person Ryan and Rigby appear pleased with the final outcome.

"I am pleased that CUSD was able to sell the Whitney property for above market value to assure funding for the rebuild of a new, beautiful Summerland School," said Rigby.

The land sat as a nest egg for the District, for years. Terms of the sale were highly restrictive. The money raised will go towards rebuilding Summerland Elementary at another site.

In the meantime, Person Ryan and those involved with SBAFE are working to expand several programs that are in place to help educate the community and local children about farming.

The deal comes two months after local residents and environmentalists worked to successfully buy back land in and around the San Marcos Foothills Preserve, slated for approved housing development.

We'll have more information on the land purchase tonight at 5:00 and 6:00.