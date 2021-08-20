Earl Warren Showgrounds hosting gun buyback for unwanted firearms

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A gun buyback event is set for Saturday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

Anyone with an unwanted gun, whether it is a handgun, standard rifle or assault rifle – new or old – can bring the fire arm in between 8 a.m. and noon.

The Coalition Against Gun Violence recently gathered to talk about the benefits of getting these guns out of homes and off the streets.

"These guns are in homes where children can access them, where people who are sad from the devastation of COVID can commit suicide," said Toni Wellen from the Coalition Against Gun Violence.

Those bringing in guns are asked to have them in their trunk. Police officers will assist you when you arrive. There will be no paperwork involved. The program is designed to be anonymous.

Those returning guns will receive gift certificates to Smart and Final of up to $200.