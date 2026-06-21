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Gamers play at Ventura Festival

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Updated
today at 5:42 pm
Published 5:39 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Gamers lovers enjoyed the Ventura Gamer Festival.

The festival filled a San Miguel Hall at the Ventura County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

That's where people of all ages had a chance to play old and new games.

Some gamers called it the perfect way spend time with their dads on Father's Day.

"I love being here with my dad and my brother because it kind of brings back a lot of memories when I would game with them and i still do so that is Ventura fun," said Benjamin Dumas of Ventura.

Gamers had a chance to buy games, consoles and more.

Plenty of people came to trade and buy trading cards, too.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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