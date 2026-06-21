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Reggie Roots Sunday returns to Solstice Festival

Father's Day is filled with music at Solstice Festival in Santa Barbara
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today at 6:49 pm
Published 5:53 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara Solstice Festival's Reggae Roots Sunday fell on Father's Day.

Dads and others danced to the SkaDaddyZ on the Main Stage in the afternoon.

The Ventura County band has a following that loves to move to ska and reggae music.

People in Alameda Park also had a chance to check out many of floats put on display following Saturday's Solstice Parade.

Sean Edmondson had a Father's Day picnic in the park with his wife and daughter during the festival.

"Yeah my father taught me to be yourself always to be kind gentlemen that is what i try to teach her a kind lady and to have good moral values and treat others as you want to be treated,"said Edmondson.

People all around the park had seemed to be sharing the day with their dad's and special men in their lives.

Up and coming bands including Skinripper and Lynsdey Marire Bradberri performed on a Community Stage.

Families watched with pride.

The festival celebrating the longest day of the year wrapped up before sunset.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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