Landlords willing to take Emergency Housing Vouchers wanted

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--Usually landlords are looking for tenants, but this summer the search is on for landlords willing to take Emergency Housing Vouchers to help people experiencing homelessness.

Thanks to the Amercan Rescue Plan Act communities up and down the coast are receiving Emergency Housing Vouchers.

The vouchers offer near market value money for rent. The voucher amounts range from $2,015 for a one bedroom- to $4,485 for a five bedroom.

The county of Santa Barbara received 215 vouchers, while the city fo Santa Barbara received 89.

Housing Authority CEO Robert Fredericks said they got them July 1.

"We are going through the eligibility process right now, so we can issue the vouchers and so what we really need are landlords that have units."

Fredericks said landlords should give them a call at (805)897-1010 or email www.hacsb.org/emergency-housing-voucher-program.

Landlords in the county may also call (805)737-6188 or email www.hasbarco.org or email questions@hadbarco.org

It isn't easy reaching a landlord by phone as a majority of the listings are handled by property management companies.

The city of Santa Barbara recently offered temporary hotel stays to people experiencing homelessness in fire prone areas, but when the pilot program ends in a few months they hope the Emergency Housing Voucher Program can help people find a more permanent living situation.

The vouchers come with 3 years of supportive services for the voucher holder.

There are also incentives for landlords including signing bonuses, security deposits, and mitigation insurance.

The lack of housing in California is in the millions. Each city hopes to chip away at the problem by matching people in need of housing to landlords willing to be part of the solution.

We will have more on this story on the news tonight.