Two men arrested after tracking and stealing from bank customer in Camarillo

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two men were arrested outside of a Simi Valley bank in connection with a "bank jugging" incident Monday.

"Bank jugging' is when a person is targeted after leaving a financial institution by criminals, making it more likely they have something of value, usually cash.

On June 1, around 11 a.m., patrol deputies with the Camarillo Police Station were dispatched for a reported vehicle burglary in the 300 block of Arneill Road stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies discovered that a felony vehicle burglary had occurred and an investigation revealed that two suspects -later identified as a 33-year-old man from Houston, Texas and a 33-year-old man from Atlanta, Georgia- had targeted the victim after they had left a nearby bank shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A description of the suspect's vehicle was shared to surrounding law enforcement agencies and a sergeant from the Simi Valley Police Department spotted the vehicle in a bank parking lot in Simi Valley detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, both men were taken into custody, found to have extensive criminal histories involving similar crimes across multiple states, and evidence was recovered from the scene linking the pair to the earlier Camarillo burglary.

Both men were booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on charges of possession of burglary tools, burglary, conspiracy, and felony false display of a license plate shared the local Sheriff's Office.

The duo are each being held on a $150,000 bail added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office warns that "bank jugging" usually involves criminals loitering in the areas around financial institutions or ATM locations where they observe potential targets and then follow them to steal from them, usually by breaking into their vehicles at their next stop or directly confronting their victims.