Santa Barbara County stocks Lake Cachuma with rainbow trout.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Parks along with California Department of Fish and Wildlife stocked Lake Cachuma with rainbow trout ahead of the summer season.

Santa Barbara County was granted a Private Stocking Permit for up to 16,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout for the 2020/2021 season.

Back in October, County Parks released the first 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout into Lake Cachuma. Now, the final 4,000 pound delivery will be placed into the lake.

County Parks say anglers will be able to rent or purchase the fishing necessities at the Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals. They will be required to purchase a one-day and annual fishing license. They say fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license.

Anyone that wants to bring their own boating vessels are required to have their boats inspected and tagged by the Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days before their visit due to the Quagga restrictions at the lake. For more information on this, click here.

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities, nature programs for all ages and of course, rainbow trout fishing.

To make reservations and get more information, click here.