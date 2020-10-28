Rainbow trout restocked at Cachuma Lake

Outdoors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – 4,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout were delivered and released at Cachuma Lake this week.

The deliveries take place regularly at the manmade reservoir to encourage outdoor recreation and this year, Santa Barbara County is hoping residents will choose angling over trick-or-treating this Halloween.

The trout come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in Paynes Creek, Calif. Three additional deliveries are scheduled for later this fall and early spring 2021. The fish batches include small half-pound "catchables" and larger trophy fish.

Fishing at Cachuma Lake is easier than ever with everything available for rent or purchase at the marina. You can purchase day passes, one-day fishing licenses and even rent a watercraft to immerse yourself in the experience.

The water level at Cachuma Lake is currently just under 70 percent, Santa Barbara County officials said.

If you aren't able to get out to the lake for Halloween, fear not, fishing season at the lake is open year-round from the shore or aboard a boat.

Prospective anglers should check recreation hours and weather conditions ahead of time. For the latest weekly fishing report, visit the county's website. You can also call the marina at 805-688-4040.

For more information about Cachuma Lake, or to be book camping reservations, visit sbparks.org.