Santa Barbara company Nomad Goods donating 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara-based electronics accessory maker Nomad Goods donated 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizer last week and is now looking to donate 5,000 more to local non-profits this week.

The company is specifically targeting organizations in northern Santa Barbara County, as well as those helping people who are homeless and displaced; those populations often do not have adequate access to personal protective equipment or sanitizer and have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

Organizations interested in receiving a donation can email donations@nomadgoods.com.

Along with its usual products, Nomad began using its massive supply chain last year to ship masks, hand sanitizer and gloves to those in need, selling them cheaply and donating them when possible.

Nomad donated more than 1.5 million masks across the globe in 2020.

“One year later, we want people to be moving forward,” Nomad co-founder Noah Dentzel said. “We want the economy moving forward. We want society moving forward. So no matter how small, if we can help in some meaningful way, we want to be part of it.”

The company is also giving locals a thank you: for the next week, shoppers on Nomad's website can take 25 percent off using code 'SB 25.'