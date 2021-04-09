Looking for the Helpers: Orthodontist keeps athletes safe with custom mouthguards

Santa Barbara - South County

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Help us look for the helpers!

Local Orthodontist Helping Young Athletes

One local orthodontist is helping smiles shine brighter and safer during the pandemic.

Dr. Drew Ferris owns and operates the Ferris Orthodontic Group in Santa Barbara.

In addition to making smiles better with braces and invisalign, Dr. Ferris has been making custom mouthguards for free for kids and teens.

The mouth guard program has gone on for seven years and he's given away thousands of mouthguards to young athletes in the community.

Local youth sport teams come into the office, the staff makes customs impressions of their teeth and then Dr. Ferris customizes the team's logo on each guard.

The mouth guards are ready to go within a week.

"Knowing a patient had to pay 6 to 8 hundred dollars for those, and we can give those for free – it's been great. We know these kids are being protected and we know the benefit of protecting against concussions, jaw injuries, teeth injuries and how that can affect their lives. That's been such a great thing and so fun to meet all of the kids in the community." said Dr. Ferris.

Dr. Ferris says these mouth guards also make it easier for kids to breathe and talk while better fitting to the mouth.

For more on Ferris Orthodontic Group, click here.

Know of any other helpers making a difference during these trying times? Send Alys an email and let her know!