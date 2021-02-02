Ortega Park mural evaluation goes before Historic Landmarks Commission Wednesday

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The fight to save more than a dozen murals in Ortega Park is ramping up.

Staff with the Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to meet Wednesday and present their Mural Evaluation Report to the City's Historic Landmarks Commission.

The report was prepared by Site and Studio Conservation, LLC (S&S) based in Ventura.

Controversy centers on the city's upcoming $14 million dollar spectacular revitalization project which includes the demolition of all existing structures at the nearly five-and-a-half acre site.

In essence, those walls are the canvas for 14 Aztec, Mexican and Chicano-themed murals. Many of the murals date back to the 1970s and include works by artists of local and national significance. Student artwork is also incorporated.

Cosmic Unity by Armando Rascon

As is stands now, five of the 14 murals are recommended for reproduction and eventual demolition. Two (Blue Whale and Cosmic Unity) would be relocated within the newly designed park.

Blue Whale was painted by well-known local artists, Carlos Cuellar and Vanessa Teran, in 2005. According to S & S estimates, it would cost $8,500 dollars to relocate or, up to $7,500 dollars to reproduce.

Cosmic Unity, considered "unique to Santa Barbara" by S & S and, part of the first group of murals, is touted as a "rare example of modern mural with Chumash-Chicano imagery."

Campesinos by Armando Vallejo

The cost to relocate some of the larger, more prominant murals is estimated at $300,000 dollars apiece.

Those include Campesinos (1979,1986,2008) by Armando Vallejo and Manuel Unzueta and, Ninos de Mais (2008, 2011) by Manuel Unzueta and Annette Anzueta. (The former is an artist of local and national significance).

Organizers of the Ortega Park Mural Rescue Project have scheduled a public Zoom panel (information above) to discuss the murals' historical and cultural significance to the community of Santa Barbara.

Panelists include Josie Talamantez, co-founder of Chicano Park in San Diego, Maestro Manuel Unzueta, Santa Barbara artist and educator and, a trio of local and national art experts.