Outgoing State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson: ‘It has truly been an honor’

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Outgoing State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson expressed a note of gratitude to her constituents Monday as she leaves her post of eight years.

(CA Senate)

The Democratic senator served two terms in the California State Senate's 19th District, which covers all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County. Term limits kept her from running again.

Jackson's words came in the form of a statement to NewsChannel 3.

“As my time in the Legislature comes to a close, I want to extend my gratitude and appreciation for the last eight years I have had the privilege of serving Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties in the California State Senate. It has truly been an honor to represent one of the most beautiful regions in our great state."

Jackson's most recent list of accomplishments includes helping secure funds to cap oil wells that have leaked for decades off the coast of Summerland. She authored legislation to close the race and gender pay gap, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law last month. Jackson was also instrumental in working to protect our communities from wildfires, helped expand job protection for family leave and, established new protections for the aging.

Her political run started decades ago; from 1998 to 2004, Jackson represented the 35th Assembly District in the State Assembly.

Jackson, who is married to retired Superior Court Judge George Eskin, previously worked as a prosecutor, educator, and small business owner.

She concluded her statement with the following:

“I am so proud that many of the laws I authored have been groundbreaking or opened up new worlds of possibility for the people of California—and beyond. While I will no longer serve as State Senator, I intend to continue offering my insights and perspectives to policymakers and dreamers alike on the issues I championed during my legislative career. There is still much left to do and I look forward to exploring and pursuing a number of options where my experience and expertise can inspire and continue to be a benefit to others.“