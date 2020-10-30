Santa Barbara artist creates issue-based art ahead of Election Day

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Perhaps you've seen a grassroots explosion of artwork on social media and around town; empowering signs popping up during these last days of voting.

David Diamant (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

One collection entails snapshots of our culture: handmade stenciled, acrylic and spray-painted pieces by Santa Barbara artist, David Diamant.

(Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Patriotic red, white and blue VOTE banners and, multi-colored protest fists, capped with a monarch butterfly.

(Credit/David Diamant)

"Not about politics but it's about issues," said Diamant. "It's about human issues and human rights and believing in people and equal rights for all people. I hope this is me making a difference and hopefully paying some bills."

Diamant lost his side job as a bartender for special events, Now, he is literally rolling with the pandemic times, hand-delivering his art to customers.

He credits artist Michael Irwin in the Funk Zone for allowing him to "studio squat" as he calls it, so he can create his pieces.

"I think they're important messages that everyone's talking about," said Diamant. "I've seen people frame them and done a really nice job and it looks really professional. I've also seen people just stick them in their windows in their cars and their houses. Just get people thinking about it, get people talking about it. Just good things."

Diamant's handmade mask - a silkscreen surf scene (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Diamant also has another grassroots venture with Sasha Ablitt, owner of Ablitt's Fine Cleaners on Gutierrez Street. They're creating handmade, silkscreen face masks with Diamant as the creative force behind the artwork.

(Credit/David Diamant)

Customers can choose between a surf scene, Old Santa Barbara Mission, Stearns Wharf and the historic Courthouse.

For more information, click the following links: david@davidjdiamant.com