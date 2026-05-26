Skip to Content
News

Grover Beach Police Responded to Suspicious Device at Le Sage RV Park Tuesday

KEYT
By
today at 2:09 pm
Published 2:14 pm

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – Law enforcement personnel were responding to a "suspicious device" at the Le Sage RV Park in Grover Beach Tuesday.

According to the Grover Beach Police Department, officers confirmed the presence of the device and secured the area as they awaited the arrival of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Bomb Squad.

Around 2:29 p.m., the device was "rendered safe" by the Sheriff's bomb squad and all previously roadways were reopened shared the Grover Beach Police Department.

Nearby roadways were closed as part of the response, including the Grand Avenue entrance to the Oceano Dunes, but Highway 1 remained open during the response added the local police agency.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.