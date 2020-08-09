Grunion runs offer something to see at local beaches

Santa Barbara- S County

MONTECITO, Calif.

Marco Farrell of Montecito has been on the lookout for grunion and this month he saw grunion runs on local beaches.

He shared video of a grunion run near the Butterly Beach steps in Montecito during a recent high tide after midnight.

Its an unusual mating season to see.

The grunion deposit their eggs in the sand and wiggle out before returning to the sea.

Fisherman said you have to have a license if you attend to catch any and you have to be careful where you step.

Most people just want to experience it.

There will more grunion runs later this month.