Ice in Paradise reopens, softly

GOLETA, Calif. -- Ice skating is a cool way to beat the heat during the summer heatwave. However, you need to plan your trip to Goleta's Ice in Paradise if you want to lace up a pair of skates to cool off.

The rink has softly reopened since it closure earlier this year due to the pandemic. Now the rink is enforcing strict physical distancing rules for all guests.

The rink has two ice surfaces, a main NHL-sized rink and miniature surface they call The Studio. Both are now available by reservation only.

The NHL rink can be reserved in portions, such as one end-zone per group. However, the entire surface can be reserved for a group per hour.

The NHL surface has a separated middle-zone that acts as a buffer between two groups that may share each end of the ice at the same time.

For more information about how to make a reservation or costs, visit the Ice in Paradise's website.