Santa Barbara restaurants makes best of last minute changes over the holiday weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara restaurants make do of holiday closures due to COVID-19 over the weekend.

Al Fink visited Shoreline Cafe over the holiday weekend even though the parking lot was closed. Fink said he found a spot down the street on Sunday, and decided to come back again on Monday afternoon after the parking lot and the beach had reopened.

Shoreline Cafe's owner Steve Marsh isn't complaining. He called the crowd manageable.

His general manager Cameron Pyles agrees.

Pyles said they ordered fish for their best selling tacos and other dishes on Friday after learning the beaches would be closed.

They have plenty of drinks they can sell for the rest of the summer.

Pyles said the main goal is to keep employees and customers safe.

When Ventura and Los Angeles Counties ordered beach closures many people worried that visitors would come to Santa Barbara County beaches and make physical distancing difficult on the sand and elsewhere.

The City of Santa Barbara had a tie-vote on Wednesday that did not lead to beach closures, but the City ended up following the County's decision to close beaches and parking lots on Friday.

With fewer tourists, restaurants counted on locals.

Restaurants that didn't have as much outdoor space, built areas quickly or added tables with the space and parking areas nearby.

