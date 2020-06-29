95th anniversary of the Santa Barbara earthquake

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 95 years ago today Santa Barbara was shaken by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that left most of downtown broken and in an unknown twist at the time, began an architectural change still admired to this day.

The quake hit about 6:30 a.m.

Bricks came popping out of structures and several downtown buildings were in pieces.

The Sheffield reservoir broke open sending a massive flow of water down Sycamore creek.

The Red Cross quickly set up a relief center and command post in De la Guerra plaza. From there many people sought help and felt aftershocks.

The rebuilding of Santa Barbara from the 1925 quake came with rules that included design, building heights, limitations on sign sizes and a strict oversight of construction projects. They are still upheld by city review boards and elected leaders.

For more information go to : 1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake - Santa Barbara Historical Society.