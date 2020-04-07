SB Co Public Health: ‘Salons and barbershops are not essential businesses at this time’

Santa Barbara- S County

Customer on April 3: 'Been hard to find somebody to cut my hair.' (Photo: Beth Farnsworth)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A number of viewers have complained about a few barbershops and salons defying the statewide mandate to close non-essential businesses.

"I wash my hands beforehand," said Ito, owner of Barber. "It's one-on-one right here. I'm not working with other people around so it's perfectly fine."

"We're good. I mean, you know, I trust him," said Cliff, Ito's customer. "This is my first time, been hard to find somebody that'll cut my hair so I appreciate what he's doing."

That was last week.

This week, Barber's door is closed. (Photo: Beth Farnsworth)

This week, the shop appeared to be closed; calls to Barber went to a message box that was full.

There was a similar (but different) scenario four miles away on Haley Street. A Santa Barbara woman by the name of Christine said she became concerned as she passed by Emma's Beauty Salon last weekend.

"They had over 10 people in the shop, no social distancing, no gloves or masks," Christine said. "They are causing health concerns to our community, to themselves and their clients. It is not fair they stay in business as others can't, along with putting us all at risk. We are in difficult times."

A closed sign is now posted in the window at Emma's Beauty Salon. (Photo: Beth Farnsworth)

This week the lights are off, the door is closed and a sign is posted in Emma's window in both English and Spanish that reads: Sorry we are currently closed until further notice due to corona virus (COVID-19).

We were unable to reach someone for comment at Emma's Beauty Shop and there was no way to leave a message.

Angelica Camarena will keep her Haley Street salon closed until the City says she can reopen. (Photo: Beth Farnsworth)

The owner of Angelica's Beauty Salon, next door to Emma's, had her door open Tuesday afternoon.

"No, not open. We're cleaning," said Angelica Camarena, the owner. "It's closed for safe (safety) for everybody. We need to be safe for my customers, my friends, sister, everybody."

Tuesday was cleaning day at Angelica's Beauty Salon. (Photo: Beth Farnsworth)

Camarena said she hoped the City would allow her to reopen by the weekend but said she will keep her business closed until she gets the official word, which realistically, could be months away.

Although a growing number of people are complaining about their need for a haircut, Santa Barbara County Public Health told our reporter that 'salons and barbershops are not essential businesses at this time.'